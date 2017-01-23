Motorists can expect delays on the Taylor Bridge today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Motorists travelling between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek are advised to allow extra for their trips today.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge says that crews will be performing performing deck repairs on the Taylor Bridge today. YRB says that there will be a lane closure in effect from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The bridge will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic with delays of up to 20 minutes. There will be traffic control and a pilot car in place to control the flow of traffic.

Motorists are advised to check www.drivebc.ca, follow YRB on Twitter @yrbnorthpeace for updates, or contact YRB at 1-888-883-6688.