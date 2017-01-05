Morrison, Clouthier get Top 3 finishes in Canada Cup #2 races

CALGARY, A.B. – Fort St. John’s Denny Morrison and Dawson Creek’s Braden Clouthier both had podium finishes at Speed Skating Canada’s Canada Cup #2 competition yesterday.

The Canada Cup #2 is taking place this week in Calgary, and allows skaters to earn points toward season-ending rankings, which are crucially important with the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyongchang, South Korea taking place in just over 13 months.

Quebec City’s Jérôme Detuncq won the men’s 500 m race yesterday in 36.01 seconds. Denny Morrison cross the line just over half a second behind Detuncq to place second with a time of 36.52.

In the men’s 1000m, Dawson Creek’s Braden Clouthier placed third with a time of 1:11.70. Clouthier was less than a second behind winner Daniel Dubreuil Lévis, Qubec, who finished in 1:10.89, and Winnipeg’s Jess Neufeld.

On Thursday, the second 500m races and the 1000m event will be held as part of the National Single Distance Championships, while a second 1000m will be raced as part of Canada Cup #2.