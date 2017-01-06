Moose sighted near CM Finch Elementary this morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Conservation Officer Service say that a moose has been sighted near CM Finch Elementary School in Fort St. John.

Conservation Officer Andrew Riddell says that the lone cow moose was first reported to conservation officers at approximately 8:00 Friday morning. The moose was seen on 110th Avenue between 102nd and 104th Streets. Riddell says that though the moose does not pose any immediate threat to the public, officers are advising that the moose not be approached, especially by children going to and from the school.

The conservation office is continuing to monitor the moose, and officers are waiting for it to move back into its natural habitat. This is the second time in as many months that a moose has been spotted within city limits. A cow and her two calves were first seen in a residential area near the East Bypass Road on Halloween. The three moose had to be destroyed by conservation officers four days later after they did not leave the area.