Middleton and teammates still undefeated at Junior Nationals

ESQUIMALT, B.C. – Sterling Middleton and the rest of Team Tardi are one of only two teams that are still undefeated at the 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championships.

After beating both Nunavut 13-1, and Nova Scotia 7-6 in 11 ends on Sunday, and Ontario 5-4 yesterday, Team Tardi played yet another close game this morning against the team from Northern Ontario skipped by Tanner Horgan.

Horgan’s rink was the runner-up at last year’s Junior Nationals. They were the top team during the round-robin, before falling to Manitoba in the Final.

Team Tardi got out to an early 2-0 lead after two ends. Though Horgan’s rink halved their lead in the third, Team Tardi drew for two points in the fifth end to make it a 4-1 game. In the second half of today’s game, Team Tardi only scored a single point, but kept the Northern Ontarians to only three points in the last five ends to win this morning’s game 5-4.

Middleton and the rest of the rink from the Fraser Valley are back in action tonight, when they take on the Saskatchewan rink of Rylan Kleiter. The game is set to start at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time.