Middleton and Team Tardi win B.C. Junior Curling Championships

NEW WESTMINISTER, B.C. – Team Tardi, featuring Fort St. John’s Sterling Middleton, started 2017 with a bang when they defeated the Victoria rink of Kyle Habkirk 11-5 in eight ends.

Langley/Royal City’s Team Tardi faced Victoria’s Team Habkirk in the men’s final which wrapped up this afternoon. The Tardi rink featuring Cloverdale-based Tardi (skip) and his brother Jordan Tardi (second), Fort St. John’s Sterling Middleton (third) and Langley’s Nicholas Meister (lead) scored four in the second and fourth ends to give them a comfortable lead that they held onto until the teams shook hands at the conclusion of the eighth end.

The Habkirk rink featuring skip Kyle Habkirk from Coquitlam, third Duncan Silversides, second Ryan Cassidy and lead Alex Hovarth all from the Victoria area.

The McCrady rink of Port Coquitlam’s Matthew McCrady, Richmond’s Brayden Carpenter, Coquitlam’s Zac Curtis and Coquitlam’s Jacob Umbach were awarded the bronze medal on Saturday night.

Team Tardi will represent BC at the 2017 Canadian Junior Curling Championships scheduled for January 21-29 in Esquimalt.