Manslaughter trial in connection with death of Fort St. John man to begin today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The trial of a Fort St. John man accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of another man from Fort St. John is set to begin today.

28 year-old Cody Kenneth McDonnell faces at least one count of manslaughter after allegedly assaulting 29 year-old Fort St. John resident Travis Waite. McDonell is alleged to have dealt a fatal blow to Waite following what police say was a “heated discussion” outside of a Fort St. John residence on May 18, 2015.

The RCMP say that emergency responders were called to the home that evening, where they found Waite and rushed him to the Fort St. John hospital with severe head injuries.Officials at the hospital contacted police due to the extent of the injuries, who had arrested McDonell for his alleged role in the assault shortly thereafter.

Waite was flown to a Hospital in Vancouver for treatment, but never awoke from a coma and passed away on May 30th.

Manslaughter charges were approved against McDonnell on June 15th, who pleaded not guilty to the charges in a pretrial hearing on November 18th, 2015.

McDonnell’s trial is set to begin in Fort St. John Provincial Court at 9:30 this morning.