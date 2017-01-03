Manslaughter trial begins in Fort St. John for 2015 death of local resident

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With close to 20 people present in the courtroom this morning, the trial began for 28 year-old Cody Kenneth McDonnell, who is accused of assaulting Fort St. John resident Travis Waite.

Waite later died from injuries sustained in the alleged altercation that happened on May 18, 2015 at a local residence. Waite passed away on May 30, 2015 in Vancouver after being flown there for treatment after he was originally rushed to Fort St. John Hospital.

Charges were approved against McDonnell in June of 2015 and he pleaded not guilty during a pretrial hearing that took place in November of 2015.

During the hearing this morning, the crown called to the witness stand a RCMP official who was involved with the investigation. The testimony from today focused mainly on the house where the incident occurred including the contents inside the house.

McDonnell was present in court this morning and listened as evidence was presented and appeared to be writing notes.

The crown is expected to call civilian witnesses as well as RCMP members and Medical Analysis Experts during the judge only trial.

The trial is scheduled for this week in Fort St. John and is expected to continue in March.