Man missing driving between Grande Prairie and Peace River

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

62 year-old James Hickey was reported missing by his family yesterday afternoon at 5:30. Hickey was travelling to Peace River on January 2nd, and was last spoken to by his family at around 5:30 p.m. that evening. Hickey told his family that he was an hour and a half South of Peace River, but he did not as expected.

Hickey is described as Caucasian, with grey hair, a grey moustache, and a slim build, standing 5’10” tall and weighing 145 lbs. He was reported to be driving a green 2001 Subaru Forester with B.C. License Plate BB2 86T.

There is a general concern for Hickey’s well-being and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible. Police are asking anyone who knows of Hickey’s whereabouts or has recently been in contact with him to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.