Man facing drug charges in Grande Prairie following vehicle search

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – One man is facing a number of drug-related charges after being pulled over in Grande Prairie last week.

On Friday, January 13th at approximately 12:30 p.m., members of the Grande Prairie RCMP pulled a vehicle over in the Prairie Mall parking lot for a traffic violation. Upon making contact with the driver, police detected an odour of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, police seized: 34 bags of cocaine, 14 grams of cocaine, 26 grams of marijuana, a pair of cell phones, and $4,410 cash.

22 year-old Grande Prairie resident Aaron Albert Bertrand has been charged with Possession of cocaine and marijuana, and Possession of Proceeds of Crime less than $5000.

Bertrand was released on bail, and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on February 1st.