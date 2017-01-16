Man facing aggravated assault charges after stabbing in Peace River last month

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – One man is facing a pair of aggravated assault charges after a stabbing that occurred at a Peace River liquor store last month.

On Saturday December 17th, 2016 at approximately 2:00 a.m., members from the Peace Regional RCMP Detachment were called to the McNamara Liquor Store in Peace River to a report of two men that had been stabbed. A 34 year-old man from Beaumont, Alberta and a 29 year-old from North Sydney Nova Scotia had sought refuge inside the store after a nearby altercation left them both with serious injuries. Both injured men were helped at the scene by members of the public until EMS and police arrived. The pair were transported to hospital in Peace River and then subsequently to Edmonton and Grande Prairie respectively for further treatment. Both men were treated and later released, and have since been able to assist police in their investigation.

Nearly two weeks ago, police were able to locate and speak with a possible witness to the stabbing after a photo was released from a gas station surveillance tape.

On January 14th, police arrested 25 year-old Peace River resident Steven Daniel Phair. Phair has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, and one count of possession of a weapon. He is set to appear in Peace River Provincial Court at a later date.