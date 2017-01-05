Man charged with aggravated assault of infant in Peace River

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – Police in Peace River have charged a 35-year-old man from Nampa, Alberta with one count of aggravated assault after an investigation into injuries sustained by a ten-week-old infant.

On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 29th, the RCMP in Peace River were notified that the child had been admitted to an Edmonton-area hospital with several injuries. After an investigation by the Peace River and Edmonton RCMP detachments, police have charged 35 year-old Ferenc Tamas Zilahy with one count of aggravated assault. Zilahy is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Peace River on Monday, January 23rd.

The RCMP will not be providing any additional details in this matter as it is now before the courts; however, should new information become available an update will be provided.