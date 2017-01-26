Man arrested following robbery in Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – One man has been arrested in Chetwynd after an early morning robbery today.

This morning at 5:50 a.m., a man with his face covered entered a business on 51st Ave in Chetwynd and asked the employee for money. No injuries were reported, but the man left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Though the man had covered his face, the employee was able to provide police with a description of the man and the clothes he was wearing.

Police Dog Services were called and followed the man’s trail to a part of town where police canvassed the area residences. A young man, wearing similar clothing to that described by the store’s employee was located and subsequently arrested. The young man was later released from police custody pending a future court date.

This is the second robbery under similar circumstances in Chetwynd in recent weeks, after a liquor store was robbed by a man that was covering his face just over a week ago.