Local teen receives Governor General of Canada recognition for volunteer efforts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local Fort St. John teen is being recognized by the Governor General of Canada.

15-year-old Taylor DeVos has received word she has been awarded the Soverign’s Medal for Volunteers by the Right Honourable David Johnston.

Taylor says it is a huge honour to be recognized with such a prestigious award and is still trying to come to terms with such an accomplishment.

“It’s a huge honour to be recognized by the Governor General in this way! I am still trying to wrap my head around receiving this. When I found out, it was through the email that I posted and my first response was, “that’s cool!” I didn’t really realize how big of a deal it was until I started telling my relatives and their reactions were huge.”

Since she received the first email, she has since received more communication that she could be selected to experience a once in a lifetime ceremony.

“We received a second email that said that my name is down to possibly attend a ceremony but we won’t know until the committee makes their decision, which can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months. If I don’t attend the ceremony then the award will be given by a local official.”

Taylor is being recognized for her work with 1 Kid Making A Difference and the K.I.D.S Making A Difference journey.