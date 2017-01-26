Local boy closer to getting the wheels he needs thanks to community

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local boy is getting closer to getting the wheels he needs thanks to the community pulling together.

Colban McLeod is only 6 and about a year and a half ago, Colban was diagnosed with Anti-NDMA Encephalitis. Anti-NMDA Receptor Encephalitis is a disease occurring when antibodies produced by the body’s own immune system attack NMDA receptors in the brain.

7 months ago, a vehicle hit the van that was being used to transport Colban, in their own driveway. The driver had been on a cell phone allegedly texting and speeding.

ICBC chose to write off the vehicle. The payout of the write off was $2400, not enough to get the van replaced very easily.

Fort City Chrysler stepped up and set up an account at the dealership to help raise money towards a van. The cost for the new van is $10,000 and as of January 23rd, $5956.00 has been raised for the purchase of the van for Colban.

If you would like to donate, you can make a donation at Fort City Chrysler directly. If you donate, you also receive a receipt. So far, many community members as well as local businesses have donated to help Colban and his family.