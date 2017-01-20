Liquor store robbed in Chetwynd

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd RCMP are investigating after an armed robbery at a local liquor store.

On Wednesday, January 18th at 9:50 p.m., responded to a report of an armed robbery at Murray’s Liquor Express. A man covering his face walked into the store and produced a weapon, demanding money from the on-duty employee. No injuries were sustained, but the man left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The they weren’t able to get a good look at his face, the employee said that the suspect is roughly 5’8” tall with a slender build. He was wearing a dark coloured hoodie, a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes.

The Police Dog Services team was immediately called to the area, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250 788-9221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.