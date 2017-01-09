Less homes sold in 2016, average selling price dropped in FSJ: BC Northern Real Estate Board

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Northern Real Estate Board has released the final results for 2016 when it comes to home sales.

They are reporting that there were fewer houses sold in 2016. This year, there were 4737 houses sold with a value of $1.2 billion. In 2015, there were 4840 sales worth around the same amount.

“2016 was a mixture of really positive with some not so positive. The northern areas of BCNREB were hit with the decline in demand for resources, which affects the real estate market directly. With activity picking back and a rebound in resource demand underway; 2017 looks like it will be a positive year in comparison to 2016.” – President William Lacy

In Fort St. John there were 397 properties sold in 2016 with a value of $161.5 million. This number was down from the 691 properties sold in 2015 with a value of $253.6 million. There were 180 single family homes sold in 2016 and half of those sold for less than $382,000.

28 parcels of vacant land, 53 half duplexes, 37 homes on acreage, 17 manufactured homes in parks and 40 more were sold in 2016. According to the Board, at the end of 2016 there were 642 properties of all types available in Fort St. John which is up from 479 properties at the end of 2015.

The average selling price also dropped in 2016. The average selling price in town was $405,203 compared to $425,083 in 2015. In 2014, the average selling price was $414,646.