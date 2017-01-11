Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain expansion project given environmental assessment approval by B.C. government

VICTORIA, B.C. – Environment Minister Mary Polak as well as Gas Development Minister Rich Coleman have issued an environmental assessment certificate to Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC for B.C.’s portion of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

The government said in a release this afternoon that the ministers do understand that the National Energy Board will have the main task of ensuring the project is constructed and completed in a safe manner. They say the environmental assessment certificate’s 37 conditions are in addition to and designed to work with the 157 conditions required by the National Energy Board.

The government says that the decision by the province was made after considering the environmental assessment that was done by the NEB and the conditions they have listed. They also looked at the Joint Federal/Provincial Consultation and Accommodation Report for the Trans Mountain Expansion Project, the Environmental Assessment Office’s Summary Assessment Report, submissions from Aboriginal groups, supplemental information submitted by Trans Mountain, and the recommendations of the Environmental Assessment Office’s Executive Director.

Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Government approved the project on November 29, 2016.