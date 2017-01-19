Killbillies hosting ‘Fresh Meat’ night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Killbillies roller derby team will be hosting an event ahead of the upcoming roller derby season.

In just under three weeks’ time, the Killbillies will be hosting ‘Fresh Meat’ night at Casey’s Pub. The event is taking place as a sort of meet and greet for anyone that is interested in possibly being part of the team. The team’s executive board President Jenna Hildebrand, or ‘Jennacide’ says that the event will feature a Q&A session, a showcase of videos showing how the sport is played, and will unveil the team’s practice and bout schedule.

The Killbillies’ ‘Fresh Meat’ night is taking place at Casey’s Pub from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8th. Jennacide says that the squad’s first practice will take place on February 7th. For more information, visit the Killbillies’ Facebook page.