Independent Rob Fraser says Peace Region needs a voice, not an echo in government

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After local MP Bob Zimmer endorsed provincial candidates yesterday, Independent Rob Fraser is wondering when real change will happen.

Zimmer endorsed Liberal Candidate Dan Davies and current MLA Mike Bernier for the upcoming election that is scheduled to take place May 9th.

Fraser was asked about the endorsements today and explained in a press release that the Liberal Government in B.C. has taken the region for granted.

“When I’m talking with people in our riding, they confirm my thoughts and reasons for running in this election. People are telling me that they are concerned about the future for themselves and their children. They want the provincial policy makers to know that we are strong in the north and do not want to be taken for granted. The Liberal government has taken this region for granted. When that happens they get complacent. If this is truly the “hub” of activity that the Minister speaks of, then where are the needed investments in the infrastructure of the Peace River North and Northern Rockies to support the Natural Gas industry that we still hope will become the Liquefied Natural Gas industry? When will they announce a new bridge across the Peace River? Where is the twinning of the Alaska Highway north of Fort St. John to prevent unnecessary delays and fatalities? Why were zero dollars allotted in 2015/2016 Oil and Gas Rural Roads Improvement Program? Complacency is an understatement.”

Fraser says that it is “high time” that “big decisions, big investment decisions” were made in Fort Nelson as well as the North Peace Regions. He says the Northern perspective needs to be taken into consideration when these decisions are being made.

“I have been an advocate for responsible resource development and sustainable resource communities for many years and that is not going to change, regardless of which party is in power. We need a strong voice in Victoria, not an echo.”