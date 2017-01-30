Inconnu swimmers set personal bests at Peace River swim meet

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Inconnu Swim Club sent 27 swimmers to Peace River for their first swim meet of the new year a week and a half ago.

The majority of the swimmers the club brought were from their novice and junior groups, which had previously had the entire Christmas break off. These swimmers were well rested as they had only been back in the pool for a couple of weeks. The older swimmers that attended the meet had spent the second week of their break in the pool and working very hard. For those swimmers this was going to be their last chance at qualifying for upcoming provincial meets.

Many of the swimmers were able to make best times in the majority of their events. Many times this can be difficult when travelling to an unfamiliar pool that has many subtle different nuances than what they are accustomed to.

Leading the Inconnu at this meet were first place aggregate winners Juilen Kemp (U10), Owen Lang (11-12), and Cole Crook (13-14). While third place Ethan Scoullar (U10) and second place Kade Schwarz (11-12) were not far behind their teammates.

The club’s swimmers will be back in action in a few weeks’ time, when they head to AA provincials.