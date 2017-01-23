Huskies make a comeback to get win against Vipers

SEXSMITH, A.B. – One night after the Fairview Flyers overcame a one goal deficit to beat the Fort St. John Huskies in overtime, the Huskies got a comeback victory of their own while not needing more than sixty minutes.

The Vipers’ Riley King scored first in Saturday night’s contest, just before the seven mark of the first period. King would then be assessed a Game Misconduct for a Check to the Head with 6:59 left in the frame. Though only getting a two minute power play, the Huskies peppered Sexsmith goaltender Tyler Boe with shots. Forty one seconds after the power play ended, Joshua Robinson tied things up at one, assisted by Zak Bayko and Shaun Wilson. Though the Huskies outshot the Vipers 12-4 in the opening frame, it was the Vipers that would take a 2-1 lead in the last minute of the period.

In the second, the Huskies outshot Sexsmith again, this time getting 14 shots on Boe, while Huskies netminder Tavis Viens only saw five shots during the twenty minutes. Despite getting outshot, the Vipers managed to keep the Huskies at bay in the second stanza. Neither team’s special teams were busy with only one minor penalty per team being given out by referee Marty Tingstad.

In the third period, the Huskies’ offensive play finally began to pay off. Robinson scored his second of the game 14:14 into the second to tie things at 2, assisted by Bayko and Jarod Lang. Less than three minutes later, Wilson gave the Huskies a one goal lead after getting a pass from Robinson and Dane Bateman. Getting outshot by the Huskies 17-5 in the third, the Vipers didn’t end up gambling by pulling Boe from the net for an extra attacker to tie things up. With that, the Huskies notched their thirteenth win of the season to stay in third place in the NWJHL standings, with 29 points. The Huskies are three points behind the North Peace Navigators and Fairview Flyers, who both have 32, and are also three points ahead of the fourth place Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

The Huskies have a bye for the next week, and won’t be back in action until February 3rd, when they hit the road for a game against the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks at the Memorial Arena. After another game in Fairview on the 4th, the Huskies are back on home ice on Wednesday, February 8th, when they host Dawson Creek.