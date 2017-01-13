Huskies hosting Kings at Minor Hockey Night tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be looking to improve upon their excellent and not-so excellent performances from last weekend, with a home-and-home series against the Grande Prairie County JDA Kings this weekend.

The Huskies are 3-1 against the Kings, coming off an event-filled win on home ice last Friday night. Despite the arena fire alarm sounding twice, the Huskies dominated the Kings to take the win 5-3.

However, the Huskies didn’t quite burst out of the gates the same way against the Junior Canucks in Dawson Creek last Saturday night.

Dawson Creek’s Wyatt Warnes scored a pair in the first period to help the Jr. C’s to a 1-0 lead. After Dawson Creek slid a third puck past netminder Tavis Viens just 48 seconds into Act 2, Brandon Howard tried to get the Huskies fired up. Dropping the gloves against Kohlman Brinsky, Howard would have earned the judges’ decision in the scrap, and seemed to finally give his team a bit of a spark. Jacob Lang finally got the Huskies on the board just twenty seconds laster, assisted by Wyatt Griffiths and Aiden Tegart. Unfortunately, the Jr. Canucks scored once again to restore their three goal lead before the second intermission.

In the third period, the Huskies finally seemed to come alive, and started to take advantage of Dawson Creek’s complacency. Sebastian Powsey got the Huskies would-be comeback started just 1:33 into the third on a pass from Lou Turnbull-Giesbrecht and Joshua Robinson. Just past the halfway mark, Gary Loewen made it a 4-3 game on a feed from Matthew Apsassin and Jacob Lang. Loewen then tied things up two and a half minutes later, assisted once again by Apsassin. Lou Turnbull-Giesbrecht added the other assist on the tying goal. Things looked incredibly close in third as the Huskies outshot the Jr. C’s 18-9 trying to complete the comeback. In the dying seconds, Dawson Creek’s Wesley Shipton had possession in the Huskies end near the top of the faceoff circle to Viens’ left. Letting a wrist shot fly, the puck slipped past the Fort St. John netminder to hit the inside of the back of the net with a ‘ping.’ Less than a second later, the final buzzer rang to the disbelief of the Huskies, who lost 5-4.

The Huskies are facing off against the JDA Kings on Friday night at the North Peace Arena, and on Saturday night in Clairmont. Tonight’s home game is also Minor Hockey Night. All minor hockey players that wear their jerseys to tonight’s game get in for free. Both games start at 8:00 p.m.