Huskies hosting Kings in first game of 2017

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be looking to get 2017 started with a win when they play their first game of the year on home ice this weekend.

The Huskies will be taking to the ice against the Grande Prairie County JDA Kings at the North Peace Arena on Friday night.

The Huskies are 2-1 against the Kings this season, winning their first contest 5-3 on home ice on October 14th. The Huskies lost the second game of the season series 4-1 in Clairmont on October 29th, before rallying to a 5-4 win on the road on December 11th. Huskies coach Todd Alexander said after the third game that it was one of the team’s strongest performances of the season. The Huskies will be hoping to repeat that performance in two days’ time.

The puck drops at the North Peace Arena at 8:00 p.m. Friday.