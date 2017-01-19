Huskies hosting Flyers Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. Huskies are back on home ice tomorrow night, when they host the top team in the NWJHL.

The Pups have won four of their last five games, including a pair of wins last weekend against the Grande Prairie County JDA Kings. The Pups will host the Fairview Flyers at the North Peace Arena on Friday.

Fort St. John is 1-and-3 against the Flyers this season. Their only win came in their third game of the season on October 1st, when the Huskies beat the Flyers 6-1 in Fairview.

The puck drops at the North Peace Arena at 8:00 tomorrow.