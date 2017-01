FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Highway 52 north is closed between Tumbler Ridge and Arras following a collision early Sunday morning.

Limited details are available at this time, other than the closure has been caused by a motor vehicle incident. The highway is closed 26 km south of Arras.

There is no estimate on when the highway will be open again.

If you have any information to share about the collision, email news@moosefm.ca

Updates will be posted here, as details are released.