Heavy snow and ice causing issues on region highways.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Residents in the Peace region should avoid travel on local highways after reports of black ice and heavy snow.

Reports from social media and to Energeticcity.ca, suggest highways in the region are covered in black ice. On top of the black ice, the heavy snow is making highways difficult to travel from Fort St. John to Edmonton.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge is also asking residents to report slippery roads to help crews respond as quickly as possible.

#FortStJohn #YXJ If you see slippery roads, CALL US 24/7 at 1-888-883-6688. Our crews will respond as quickly as possible #FortNelson #YYE — YRB North Peace Ltd (@YRBNorthPeace) January 5, 2017

The snow isn’t expected to end anytime soon. The region could see up to 10 cm before the snow ends on Friday.

In Alberta, Highway 43 from the B.C. border to Valleyview is listed as snow covered and icy.

For more information roads in the B.C. Peace, you can visit www.drivebc.ca. In Alberta, there are road reports listed on 511.alberta.ca

If you see any issues on the roads, make sure to let us know, email news@moosefm.ca or post to our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/energeticcity