Grande Prairie Regional College window broken by gunshot

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie are investigating after a complaint of mischief at the Grande Prairie Regional College on the morning of January 12.

Upon arrival at the college, a member of the Grande Prairie RCMP learned that one of the college’s office windows had been damaged by a gunshot. The bullet is said to have been fired at the window between 7:00 p.m. on January 11th and 8:30 a.m. on January 12th. No one was injured, as the office was not occupied at the time of the incident. Members of the Grande Prairie Police Dog Services and Forensic Identification Sections are continuing with the investigation.

If you have any information about the case, you’re asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).