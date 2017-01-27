Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing teen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police in Grande Prairie are on the lookout for teenaged young man who has gone missing.

15 year-old Michael Archie Stephen was reported missing on Tuesday evening after leaving a youth home in Clairmont. Stephen is described as Metis, standing 5’4” tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket and red pyjama pants.

There is general concern for Stephen’s well-being and RCMP would like to locate him as soon as possible. Police are asking anyone who knows of Stephen’s whereabouts or that has recently been in contact with him to please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.