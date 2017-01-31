Grande Prairie RCMP investigating after pedestrian hit and run

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie are asking for the public’s help after a teenager was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run.

On Wednesday, January 25th, at approximately 8:30 a.m., a 13 year old girl was crossing 96th Street and 108th Avenue, when she was hit a grey four door Dodge Ram pickup truck. The male driver of the truck is said to have stopped and asked if the girl was okay before leaving the scene. However, the girl sustained minor injuries.

The male driver is described as: Caucasian, with grey hair, round glasses, and was wearing a plaid shirt and jeans.

If you recognize this person, are this person, or have information about this incident, please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.