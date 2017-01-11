Grande Prairie RCMP investigating New Year’s Day assault

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Police in Grande Prairie are investigating an assault that happened on New Year’s Day.

At approximately 4:45 a.m., RCMP visited the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital after receiving a call about an assault.

When police arrived, they found a 22-year-old man from Grande Prairie who was being treated for a injury to his abdomen. They are saying the victim was walking near 98th Street and 94th Avenue when another male approached him.

The suspect demanded the victim give him his wallet. After a brief altercation, the suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect is described as:

Male

Medium skin

5’10”

East Coast accent

Wearing a black hoodie/jacket and black pants

If you have any information, which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).