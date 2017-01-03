Grande Prairie RCMP investigate New Year’s Day arson at a restaurant

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie are investigating an arson that took place on New Year’s Day.

On January 1st at approximately 7:00 a.m., the Grande Prairie RCMP responded to a fire at the Press’d Sandwich Company Restaurant on the city’s west side. A witness saw a fire at the building’s rear and called the Fire Department.

The Grande Prairie Fire Department was on scene when police arrived and extinguished the fire while a neighbouring business was evacuated. The restaurant was closed at the time of the incident and nobody was injured. An investigation conducted by the Fire Department, and it is believed that the fire was intentionally set.

The RCMP’s investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about the case, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5701. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS).