Grande Prairie man facing drug trafficking charges breaches probation

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A Grande Prairie man that was arrested and charged with drug trafficking late last year has been arrested yet again for breaching the terms of his probation.

On Sunday, January 15th at approximately 10:30 p.m., members of the Grande Prairie RCMP observed a man known to be on curfew conditions driving on 90B Street. The man was pulled over and arrested for breaching his curfew. A search of the vehicle revealed a hidden cell phone, which the man was prohibited from having.

22 year-old Elson Blue James Joy of Grande Prairie has been charged with 2 counts of Breach of Recognizance. Joy was originally arrested and charged on October 14, 2016 with two counts each of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of the Proceeds of Crime, and Possession of Body Armour, along with one additional charge of Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

Joy has been remanded in police custody, and will appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on January 18th.