Government seeking Northern B.C. input on provincial budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This coming Monday, January 9th, Finance Minister Michael de Jong is hosting a telephone town hall for residents in Northern B.C. This will be a chance for residents to give their ideas and opinions on the 2017 provincial budget.

Communities receiving calls include: Prince George, Vanderhoof, Williams Lake, Terrace, Prince Rupert, Kitimat, Quesnel, Chetwynd, Fort Nelson, Tumbler Ridge, Lillooet, Cache Creek, Ashcroft, Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

You can either join the call through your landline or cell phone. If you are planning on using your cell phone, you are asked to sign up here: http://engage.gov.bc.ca/budget2017/

You will receive a call shortly before 7:00 pm to join the 1 hour conversation.

Minister de Jong will take questions from the callers directly and they are also asking all participants to take part in poll questions regarding priorities for the budget.

If you can’t participate in the telephone town hall, the government encourages you to visit the budget conversation website.