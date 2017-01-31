“Gotta Go” Highway Rest Facility Master Plan findings released

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The “Gotta Go” study findings have been released.

The study was done to identify areas where infrastructure investments could be made to help improve safety throughout the Peace Region.

The report was prepared by MMM Group for the North Peace Economic Development Commission.

The study area focused on the following locations:

Fort St. John to Hudson’s Hope (Highway 29)

Taylor to Mile 220 (Highway 97)

Fort St. John to Alberta (Cecil Lake Road)

They looked at Traffic Volume Analysis, Traffic Growth and also took Roadside Surveys to see what people are saying about rest stops in the North Peace.

From Taylor to Mile 220, the study says that they received many responses about the lack of rest stops along the corridor. They also received comments of excessive littering and overflowing garbage cans.

From Fort St. John to Hudson’s Hope, the study noted that there are adequate rest stops but the issues were expressed with cleanliness and safety.

Cecil Lake to the Alberta Border received good reviews and feedback.

The study also recommended potential new sites. 7 sites in total were recommended by MMM Group.

5 potential Rest Areas from Taylor to Mile 220

Potential pullout from Fort St. John to Hudson’s Hope

Potential Rest Area from Cecil Lake to Alberta Border

The study notes that the North Peace Economic Development Commission and Peace River Regional District do not have the responsibility, or the personal or financial resources to build, manage, and maintain rest facilities within their jurisdiction. That responsibility mainly lies with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

You can view the whole study below.