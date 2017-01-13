FSJ Burger King serves up a Whopper of a Wednesday for local boy in need

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Burger King is stepping up in a big way to help a local boy who needs his wheels to get around.

Owner Trevor Bolin says the Burger King in FSJ raised $1331.00 for Colban McLeod. Bolin and Burger King donated $1 from every Whopper that was sold on Wednesday January, 11th.

While this Whopper Wednesday has come and gone, Bolin says they have decided they will do another for Colban next week.

“We have decided with it being such a special case that we would have two back to back. So people can eat great, and support an awesome local cause at the same time.”

Colban is only 6 and about a year and a half ago, was diagnosed with Anti-NDMA Encephalitis. Anti-NMDA Receptor Encephalitis is a disease occurring when antibodies produced by the body’s own immune system attack NMDA receptors in the brain.

7 months ago, a vehicle hit the van that was being used to transport Colban, in their own driveway. The driver had been on a cell phone allegedly texting and speeding.

ICBC chose to write off the vehicle. The payout of the write off was $2400, not enough to get the van replaced very easily.

Fort City Chrysler has set up an account at the dealership to help raise money towards a van. The cost for the new van will be $10,000. You can make a donation by simply walking into the dealership and anyone that does make a donation will receive a receipt.