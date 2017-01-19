Freezing rain warning issued for South Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for the South Peace including Dawson Creek.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain should end sometime this afternoon as the front moves east.

“A warm moist front riding over cold surface air has produced freezing rain over eastern sections of southern BC Peace region including Dawson Creek. The freezing rain is expected to end this afternoon as the front moves to the east.”

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #BCStorm.