Freezing rain reported on highways throughout the Peace

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Freezing rain is being reported on Highways all over the B.C. Peace.

Reports from Drivebc.ca, say freezing rain is reported on Highway 29 from the Halfway River Bridge to Mile 54 of the Alaska Highway. Several people on social media state Highway 97 from Dawson Creek to Wonowon is extremely slippery.

Yellowhead and Bridge reports freezing rain in the North Peace and they have crews out salting highways in the North Peace.

In the South Peace Caribou Road Services says their trucks are out salting the roads. The main Highways are bare and wet, but colder areas may be slippery.

Watch for slippery roads around #FortStJohn due to freezing rain. Our crews are salting major routes. Please #SlowDown, drive to conditions. — YRB North Peace Ltd (@YRBNorthPeace) January 18, 2017

We could see more freezing rain. According to Environment Canada, there is a risk of more freezing rain today and Wednesday night.

For more information on roads in the B.C. Peace, visit www.drivebc.ca

School District 60 and 59 both cancelled school buses throughout the region Wednesday due to poor road conditions.

If you plan to travel today, leave earlier and reduce your speed. If you see anything on the roads in the Peace, let us know, email news@moosefm.ca