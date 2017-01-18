Fort St. Women’s Resource Society gearing up for annual fundraiser

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society is gearing up for one of the biggest events they hold every year.

For the last 10 years, they have done “The Vagina Monologues” but this year they have decided to do the sister play which is “A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant, and A Prayer.”

Phallon Stoutenburg, Outreach and Housing Coordinator with the Resource Society says this event is to bring awareness to a situation that needs more attention. 10% of funds raised will go to international efforts to stop violence against women while the rest of the funds stay locally within the community.

“Each year, it is a campaign awareness to stop violence against women and girls. For the last 10 years, we have done the Vagina Monologues either at the Cultural Centre or another venue and it has been our biggest fundraiser but the past few years it hasn’t as it has just been more of an awareness campaign so this year we decided to change it up and instead of doing the Vagina Monologues, because the script has been the same the last couple years, we wanted to do something a little bit different.”

Stoutenburg says they have most of the women roles filled but are looking for around 3 more males to fill those roles that are needed. She says there is a maximum of 6 males needed but the more the merrier.

“It is a good show to watch and it is an important awareness campaign as well. It really opens your eyes to violence against women and different perspectives. This year with “A Memory, A Monologue, A Rant, and A Prayer”, we have the flexibility of choosing monologues that could be relevant to women that are in the community here which makes it really interesting as well.”

The show is scheduled for February 25th at 7:00 pm. Doors will open at 6:30 pm. The show is being held at the North Peace Cultural Centre and tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students/seniors.

For more information, contact the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society at (250) 787-1121.