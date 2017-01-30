Fort St. John’s newest hotel celebrates grand opening

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The newest hotel in Fort St. John officially celebrated opening last week.

The Best Western Plus which is located on 86 Street welcomed guests to a grand opening event on Thursday afternoon.

Representatives from the City were on hand as well as the owner of the hotel.

The celebration included tours of the different styles of rooms, speeches, appetizers as well as drinks.

Councillor Bruce Christensen spoke on behalf of Mayor Lori Ackerman, congratulating the hotel on opening.

“Welcome to Best Western in Fort St. John. It gives us a good feeling as Council. We know we live in the greatest city in British Columbia and the greatest part of the province and the greatest part of Canada and it is nice to know other people recognize that as well and continue to invest in Fort St. John.”

The owner of the newest hotel in Fort St. John, Fareed Momen said that they are very excited to be in a community like Fort St. John.

“I would like to thank everyone for coming in and being part of this. I came to Canada 25 years ago and I felt I was the luckiest person in Canada being a Canadian. I came to Vancouver and never left, fell so much in love and I worked and then a few years back I decided to come to Fort St. John and do investment and wanted to be part of this community as well.”

The hotel features a pool, hot tub, 24 hour gym facility, restaurant and multiple styles of bedrooms.