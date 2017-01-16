Fort St. John Scotiabank robbed: RCMP

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Scotiabank in Fort St. John has been robbed.

Fort St. John RCMP Sgt. Dave Tyreman confirms that the bank was robbed this afternoon but could not offer any other details.

This isn’t the first time the Bank of Nova Scotia has been robbed in Fort St. John. On September 23, 2016 at around 4:30 p.m., a man wearing a disguise entered the bank and produced a weapon before leaving on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

We will have more details once they are released by RCMP.