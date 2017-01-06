Fort St. John RCMP seeking assistance in finding missing woman

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police in Fort St. John are seeking assistance in locating a missing woman believed to be in the Fort St. John area.
On January 5th, RCMP received a report that 43-year-old Olivia Betts was missing.
Olivia is described as:
- Caucasian,
- 5’8 inches tall
- Approximately 150lbs
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
She was last seen wearing the following items:
- Green vest
- Dark under jacket
- Dark pants
- Unknown footwear
Police are concerned for the health and wellbeing of Olivia due to the inclement weather.
If you have seen Olivia or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.