Fort St. John RCMP seeking assistance in finding missing woman

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Police in Fort St. John are seeking assistance in locating a missing woman believed to be in the Fort St. John area.

On January 5th, RCMP received a report that 43-year-old Olivia Betts was missing.

Olivia is described as:

Caucasian,

5’8 inches tall

Approximately 150lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing the following items:

Green vest

Dark under jacket

Dark pants

Unknown footwear

Police are concerned for the health and wellbeing of Olivia due to the inclement weather.

If you have seen Olivia or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100.