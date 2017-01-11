Fort St. John RCMP seek help in locating missing 16-year-old female

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Danika Payou was last seen on January 6th and was reported missing that day. She was last seen leaving the Interchange Group Home at 10315 94th St in Fort St. John.

She is described as:

First Nations female

5 feet tall

140 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black shirt.

If you have information regarding Danika’s whereabouts or have spoken with her, please contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or if you wish to remain anonymous please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.