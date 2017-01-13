Fort St. John RCMP seek assistance in finding truck in possible theft

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking to find a truck that was pulling a trailer and snowmobile that was abandoned in the ditch on Todd Road just North of Taylor, B.C.

Police say the trailer and the ski-doo were recovered by the RCMP and returned to the owner, but the night before it was seen at around 9:00 p.m. hooked up to an unknown truck in the area.

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance is identifying the truck that was pulling the trailer and ski-doo. The trailer was a black load trail trailer and was carrying a ski-doo summit Rev XP 146 track.

Anyone with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.