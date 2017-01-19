Fort St. John RCMP release photos related to recent Scotiabank robbery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s help in possibly identifying the suspect from the Scotiabank robbery that took place on January 16th.

The RCMP released pictures that were taken from surveillance cameras nearby.

If you recognize the suspect or have any tips, please call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 and quote file number: 2017-509 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips).

2 of 6 cropped photo of suspect #yxjScotiabank robbery January 16th. pic.twitter.com/c0BCBU6F6u — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) January 19, 2017

4 of 6 full scene photo of suspect #yxjScotiabank robbery January 16th. pic.twitter.com/Tb1ztQfRY2 — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) January 19, 2017

5 of 6 cropped photo of suspect #yxjScotiabank robbery January 16th. pic.twitter.com/H9DFPNqWVl — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) January 19, 2017