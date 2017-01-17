Fort St. John RCMP release details of Scotiabank robbery, looking for suspect

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for a suspect after the most recent robbery at the Scotiabank in Fort St. John.

Yesterday at around 4:34 p.m., the Fort St John RCMP received a report the bank had been robbed.

A lone suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the bank tellers. Police say the suspect produced what appeared to be a black colored handgun.

The suspect then fled through the back door and down the alley past a local shelter where he was seen possibly entering a small black SUV type vehicle.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was wearing a black balaclava and a 2 piece blue safety gear outfit, similar to the ones worn by oil and gas workers.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen and individual running in this are in a two piece blue safety gear outfit with a black toque or balaclava on, to please call them at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (tips).