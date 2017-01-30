Fort St. John RCMP looking for valuable stolen work site accommodation trailers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are asking for anyone to come forward who may have information on 2 work site accommodation trailers that were stolen.

On January 19, police in Fort St. John say they received a report that the 2 trailers had been stolen sometime in that last week. They were stolen from the Upper Halfway Road pullout which is just off the Alaska Highway in Wonowon, B.C.

Trailer 1 is described as:

2004 Westlake Trailer with expired BC licence plate UWB 39V

The living quarter trailer is valued at $100,000 and had around $10,000 worth of contents inside

White with a blue stripe. GVW is 10,700 lbs

Trailer 2 is described as:

2006 Demby Trailer with BC licence plate ULR 30X

Living quarter trailer that is also valued at $100,000 with $10,000 worth of contents inside

White with black stripe. GVW is also 10,700 lbs

If you have any information regarding this theft or whereabouts of the trailers, you are asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.