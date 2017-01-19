Fort St. John Museum kicking off Anniversary year with Alaska Highway documentary

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Museum will kicking off their celebrations for the 75th Anniversary of the Alaska Highway on Friday evening with a screening of a special documentary.

Kathleen Ogilvie with the museum says that the documentary showcases the building of the Highway during the Spring and Summer of 1942. The documentary features photographs and film footage from the soldiers that built the highway themselves.

The screening is taking place at the museum on Friday, January 20th at 7:00 p.m. Admission is by donation, and the museum’s gift shop will also be open. For more information, call the museum at (250) 787-0430.