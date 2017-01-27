Fort St. John Flyers facing Sr. Canucks in first round of the NPHL playoffs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Flyers have announced their schedule for the upcoming 2016-2017 NPHL playoff quarter finals.

The Flyers finished first in the NPHL West Division, and will be playing against the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks during the first round. The Flyers went 5-1 against the Senior Canucks during the regular season, including a 6-0 victory during their most recent meeting on Thursday night.

The Flyers will be hosting the Senior Canucks at the North Peace Arena on Tuesday, January 31st. Puck drops at 8:30 p.m. The full best-of-seven playoff series schedule can be found below. Home games are in BOLD. Start time for all games is 8:30 p.m.

Game 1: Tue. Jan 31 st Canucks at Flyers

Game 2: Thu. Feb 2 nd FSJ Flyers at Canucks

FSJ Flyers at Canucks Game 3: Sat. Feb 4 th Canucks at Flyers

Game 4: Tue. Feb 7 th Flyers at Canucks

Flyers at Canucks Game 5: Thu. Feb 9 th Canucks at Flyers*

Game 6: Sat. Feb 11 th Flyers at Canucks*

Flyers at Canucks* Game 7: Tue. Feb 14th Canucks at Flyers*

* if necessary