Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce hosting Synergy event tonight

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce are hosting a Synergy tonight at 7:00 pm and will be taking place at Whole Wheat & Honey.

The event is in partnership with the North Peace Economic Development Commission. At the event, you will learn more about Synergy’s mission and vision, the differences between Synergy and Business After Five and what future events could be like.

The night will feature entertainment from a local artist performing Live Acoustic music.

Food and Beverages will be provided by the Chamber of Commerce. Dress code is listed as casual.

There is no cost to attend this event however organizers are asking that you register at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/north-peace-synergy-tickets-31031097849

If you would like information, call the Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce at 250-785-6037 or email info@fsjchamber.com.