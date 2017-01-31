Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce hosting social and networking event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John District & Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a “Business after Five” event this Thursday which is being held as a social and networking event.

The event is scheduled from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Bank of Montreal which is located at 10207, 100 Street in Fort St. John.

The evening will feature wine and beer with some appetizers.

There will also be a door prize of 500 Air Miles along with other “surprise” gifts.

The Chamber also wants to remind those who attend, don’t forget to bring your business cards to enter draws and to hand out to those you meet.

There is no fee to attend the event but the Chamber is asking that you do register ahead of time so they can account for numbers. If you would like to register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chambers-business-after-five-hosted-by-bmo-tickets-30902979644